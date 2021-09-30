'My Name' To 'Mount Jiri', 5 Korean Dramas To Add To Your Binge-watchlist This October

With the boom of the Hallyu wave, audiences all around the globe have become passionate consumers of Korean dramas. These Korean dramas serve fresh and new stories to binge on. This coming October has several new and exciting Korean shows arriving on the small screen. Here is a list of five Korean shows to keep an eye out for his October.

1. My Name

Following her success in the romantic drama Nevertheless, Han So-hee is back in an all-new avatar for the revenge drama My Name. The Nevertheless actor will play the role of Yoon Ji-woo a revenge-driven woman, who is following her father's murderer and puts her trust in a powerful crime boss and enters the police force under his direction.The series is scheduled to be released on Netflix on October 15, 2021.

2. The King’s Affection

Park Eun Bin and SF9’s Rowoon lead the cast of the upcoming romantic drama The King's affection. The story revolves around twins born to the Crown Prince’s wife. The daughter is sent away to be killed due to a prophecy but is secretly saved, and when the son later dies, the twin daughter is brought back and raised as the Crown Prince Lee Hwi. Park Eun-bin plays the role of the fake Crown Prince, she grows up to take the place of the crown prince, but fears revealing her identity. SF9 member Rowoon plays the role of Jung Ji-woon, Lee Hwi’s teacher, who falls in love with her. The series will premiere on October 11.

3. Jirisan (Mount Jiri)

Jirisan or Mount Jiri is one of the most anticipated Korean series of the year as it will mark top Hallyu star Jun Ji-hyun's comeback on the small screen after a 5-year hiatus. The series is set against the backdrop of towering views of Mount Jiri, it depicts the story of rangers and other employees of the Jirisan National Park who climb through the mysterious and unexplored regions of the mountain, trying to rescue the survivors and lost trekkers. The series will premiere on October 23.

4. Yumi's Cells

Yumi's Cells marks Goblin star Kim Go-eun comeback along with Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Yu-bi and Park Ji-hyun. The series is based on a webtoon of the same name and it is a cell-based psychological romance that unravels the daily life of an ordinary office worker Yumi through the eyes of the cells in her head. The first episode of the series premiered on September 17, while the final episode of the series will air on October 30.

5. Reflection of You

Following a two-year hiatus, actress Go Hyun-jung will return to screens in all women-led drama Reflection of You. She will play Jeong Hee-joo, a woman who suffered a difficult youth to become a successful painter and essayist and now lives happily with her rich husband and their two children. Hospital Playlist actor, Shin Hyun-been will play Goo Hae-won, an art teacher who squanders her way after a fateful meeting. Hee-joo meets Hae-won, who reminds her of herself during her troubled youth. The drama will air on Netflix from October 13.

