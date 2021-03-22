'Mystery 101' Filming Location: Check Out Where This Mystery Thriller Movie Was Shot

Mystery 101 is an American-Canadian film of mystery TV movies created by Robin Bernheim & Lee Goldberg. The plot of the thriller flick revolves around English professor Amy, who uses her crime fiction expertise to unravel the case of a dead college student faster than detective Travis, who ends up working with Amy to catch the killer. Here is everything you need to know about the Mystery 101 shooting location.

Mystery 101 filming location

According to a report by Heavy, the filming of Mystery 101 majorly took place in Canada, including the University of the Fraser Valley. Like a number of Hallmark series and films, this thriller-mystery series was also shot in Canada because of the benefits the country has to offer, like tax benefits, picturesque locales, and a reduction in the overall cost of the film. The movie was extensively shot in British Columbia, which is located between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains.

The lead actor of the film, Jill Wagner also shared snippets from the Mystery 101 filming location, which is the city of Surrey, where maximum filming took place. A few college scenes were filmed at the University of the Fraser Valley‘s biology lab, which is located in the east of Vancouver. Other college scenes were filmed at Quest University in Canada, which is located in Squamish, British Columbia. Some important sequences were also filmed at Maple Ridge in British Columbia.

More about the mystery film

The film stars American actor Jill Wagner as Amy Winslow, a professor of English literature who specializes in mystery fiction, Kristoffer Polaha as Travis Burke, a big city police detective who moves to Amy's small town of Garrison in the Pacific Northwest, and Robin Thomas as Amy's father Graham, the author of a bestselling series of crime novels. The plot is centered around Amy trying to crack a murder case with the help of Travis Burke. The movie is the fifth installment in the Mystery 101 series of Hallmark’s made-for-television mystery films. Robin Bernheim and Lee Goldberg serve as the creators, while John Christian Plummer is the writer of all the movies in the series.

Image Credits: Jill Wagner Official Instagram Account