'Mythic Quest' Renewed For Season 3 & 4, Rob McElhenney Announces In A Funny Video; Watch

After a successful run of Season 2, the Apple TV+ comedy series Mythic Quest has been renewed for another two seasons. The workplace comedy, created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, premiered in February 2020. Here are all the details about Mythic Quest Season 3 and Season 4.

Emmy-nominated series Mythic Quest is a popular show on the streaming service. Its Season 3 and 4 were announced on October 21, 2021. The announcement was made in a way only Rob McElhenney can make via a quirky FaceTime video, which he shared on his social media handles. Taking to the official Instagram handle of the show, Rob McElhenney shared a video of him FaceTiming Anthony Hopkins to tell him the exciting news. Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis was also a part of the video. The hilarious video had Anthony Hopkins calling Rob Ron and also talking about his awards. He also addressed Mythic Quest as Mystic Quest.

Sharing the FaceTime spoof, Rob wrote, "BREAKING. Big announcement from Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis (and Ron something). Mythic Quest is returning for Seasons 3 & 4". By the end of the announcement, the creators also announced when Mythic Quest Season 3 will premiere. The funny announcement read, "Watch Mr Quest starring Ron McElhenney. New season coming in 2022. After Ted Lasso season 2. But before Ted Lasso Season 3."

Watch Mythic Quest Season 3 and 4 announcement

Matt Cherniss of Apple TV+ on Mythic Quest

As a part of the show's 3rd and 4th seasons announcement, Matt Cherniss, programming head for Apple TV+, said that apart from the critics and audience, the streaming service also fell in love with Rob McElhenney and his team's work. Cherniss said the characters they developed were relatable and the writing was full-of-heart. He further quipped he cannot wait for the viewers to watch the show's upcoming seasons.

Mythic Quest cast and plot

Mythic Quest stars Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm, owner and creative director of a video game studio. The show also cast Charlotte Nicado, Ashly Bruch, Imani Hakim, Danny Pudi, Jonathan Wiggs, and Chris Naoki Lee. The show's plot revolves around Ian Grimm and his quest to keep his biggest multiplayer video game at the top with the help of his team.

