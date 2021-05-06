'Mythic Quest' Season 2 To Premiere From May 7; Fans Say 'can't Wait'

The much-awaited comedy series Mythic Quest is all set to release on May 07, 2021. The show that started in 2020 is now returning with its season two on Friday. Mythic Quest cast features Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim and David Hornsby in lead roles. Fans and followers of the show can't keep calm as they are super excited about the upcoming season.

Fans share their excitement as Mythic Quest is all set to return with season 2

Taking to their respective social media handles, audiences have already been going gaga over the show. Users have gone on to share their excitement and reveal how happy they are about the upcoming season. Some users commented on how much they are going to enjoy the series, while others are already enamoured with the show's characters and praised their efforts. Users also went on to trend the hashtag #MythicQuest on the microblogging site Twitter.

Among the user's comments, one of them wrote, “Thanks @Mythic_Quest for a super fun night! #MythicQuest will premiere globally on Friday, May 7 on Apple TV+, with new episodes premiering weekly, every Friday thereafter”. Another user wrote, “@dannypudi in @mythic_quest is my favorite! Can’t wait for season 2 to start! Raising hands #MythicQuest #AppleTV”. Some users also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

I cannot believe it. Anytime now @mythic_quest is about to drop the premiere on @AppleTV 🥲

Worth the wait...#MythicQuest — ☂︎ BEA ☂︎ ⁹⁹ • #MQSeason2 SPOILERS (@Rookie__99) May 6, 2021

This week is actually just awesome for streaming. This #SonsOfSam on #Netflix and #MythicQuest season 2 on #AppleTV .... I mean come on! Golden age of streaming. — Hook Creative Media Company (@HookCMEC) May 5, 2021

Cant wait for Season 2! Hands down one of the best show right now. Love it! #MythicQuest https://t.co/TOKrhKhgxH — starrise❤️ (@nurhazw24023229) May 5, 2021

Totally finished #MythicQuest in two nights and loved it. Especially all the scenes with F. Murray Abraham cause he’s a damn legend. pic.twitter.com/UiT9GsIRhn — Christy Turnipseed (@cturnip) May 5, 2021

Just saw the @mythic_quest bonus episode #everlight... loved it. Can’t wait for season 2!!!!! #MythicQuest — Elyse V (@ElyseV) May 5, 2021

The new season of Mythic Quest will consist of nine episodes (excluding Mythic Quest: Everlight). The season 1 post-COVID special is currently available to view on the streaming platform Apple TV+. Watch the Mythic Quest season 2 trailer below.

What time will Mythic Quest season 2 premiere?

On the day of the release, new episodes will be available on Apple TV+ at 3 a.m. ET, or 12 a.m. PT. That means you'll be able to enjoy more workplace shenanigans almost as soon as your calendar reads May 7. Subscriptions to the streaming service are priced at Rs 99 per month. There is also a seven-day free trial available so you can try out the service before committing.

