N Flying Leader Lee Seunghyub To Star In JTBC's Forthcoming Romantic Drama 'I Know But'

N Flying leader Lee Seunghyub, who recently made headlines announcing his first full album Man on the Moon with the band, has added another highly anticipated project in his kitty. The rock boy band leader is set to appear in JTBC's new Saturday special I Know But. According to K Drama Stars, FNC Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday, May 25, that Seunghyub will be among the cast of JTBC's drama also known as Nevertheless which features Song Kang and Han So Hee in leads.

N Flying's Lee Seunghyub in I Know But

I Know But is a webtoon of the same and is about a woman Yoo Na Bi who wants to date but does not believe in love. Song Kang is shown as Park Jae Uhn whose finds dating a tedious task and would prefer to flirt instead. Given his nature, he is friendly and cheerful to all but is highly uninterested in other people and has totally ruled out dating. He has drawn a firm line between himself and others and does not want to reveal how he feels. However, after meeting Yoo Na Bi, he finds himself wanting to cross those boundaries. Lee Seughyub will be appearing in a short appearance of Joo Hyuk in the drama.

Apart from Song Kang and Han SoHee, the I Know But cast also features Chae Jong Hyeop among the leads. The supporting cast of the show includes Kim Min Gwi, Yang Hye Ji, Han Eu Deum, Jung Jae Kwang, and more. The drama is scheduled to air on JTBC as a Friday-Saturday drama after the end of Undercover in June and the first episode will premiere on June 19. The episode will also be released worldwide on streaming giant Netflix a day later i.e. June 20 and the show scheduled for a total of 10 episodes.

N Flying's Lee Seunghyub acting roles

Lee Seunghyu's first acting stint was with musical comedy-drama Encounter in 2016 in which he appeared in a guest role in episode 18. He then went on to feature in Save Me starring Ok Taecyeon and Seo Yea Ji, All the Love in the World: Season 3, and comedy-romance Luv Pub. He also appeared in web dramas All Boys High and Big Picture House. He made his first solo debut with his song On The Track which release on February 22, 2021. His first full album Man On The Moon will release on June 7.

IMAGE: LEE SEUNGHYUB'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.