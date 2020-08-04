Nacho Figueras Lends Support To Ellen DeGeneres Amid On-going Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres has been amidst a controversy recently wherein she has been allegedly accused of having a toxic work environment for her employees as well as other staff members at the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Polo champion Nacho Figueras was one of the very first celebrities to voice out his support for the talk show host. He took to his social media to share a lovely picture with Ellen wherein they can be seen twinning in grey sweatshirts. Along with that, Nacho shared a hard-hitting post in support of Ellen and also took an indirect jibe at the other A-listers in Hollywood for not coming out in support of her.

Nacho Figueras praised Ellen DeGeneres' persona

Sharing the picture, Nacho stated that he had been patiently waiting for someone with a 'higher authority' than him to come out in support of Ellen. He further wrote that he has been extremely lucky to have graced her talk show and called it a very well run machine. He specified that everyone on the sets of the show was extremely nice not only to him but also to each other. Nacho also pointed out Ellen's persona in her various public appearances too. He wrote how she is very nice to everyone during her appearance in a theatre whether it is the coffee guy, to the person in the elevator, or the owner of the theatre.

Nacho Figueras tagged other celebs to support Ellen DeGeneres

Nacho added that everyone loves Ellen for the person she is. He went on to write that the talk show host makes the world a better place for millions of people and it is wrong for people to lash out at her just because a particular situation on her show did not go perfect. He added that nobody is perfect and one cannot control everything. Nacho went on to declare his support for Ellen and 'challenged' all her other friends who claim to love her to support her in the same way during this difficult phase.

He also called the world a difficult place because people cannot make anything right. He also hinted that he has braced himself for getting any kind of 'criticism' for defending Ellen. At the end of the post, Nacho 'tagged' all the other A-listers like Jennifer Anniston, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Sean Hayes, Pink, Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake to also voice out their support for Ellen.

