Nadia Jagessar From 'Indian Matchmaking': Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Her

Nadia Jagessar is an event planner and stays in New Jersey with her family. Nadia is not just of Indian heritage, but Guyanese, Indian, and American, unlike other cast members of Indian Matchmaking. She is an independent girl and runs her own event management company named, ‘Euphoria’. Besides that, Nadia also works as an Associate Marketing Manager for Givaudan and looks after business development for the past two years.

Nadia’s career

Apart from this profession, Nadia Jagessar is also listed on IMDB as a dancer for her dance over Dholida: Loveyatri song by group AATMA. This group, AATMA Performing Arts is a NY/LA-based Indian dance company and teaching school. It is globally popular and well-known for its Bollywood dance spectacular Mystic India. Nadia, the Indian Matchmaking star, has also been a part of the dance show, which as per its website has been watched by 500,000+ people worldwide. Nadia, the multi-talented personality sometimes flaunts sights of her modelling work too on Instagram.

Nadia as an Event Planner

Nadia Jagessar is an MBA from Seton Hall University, and after the founder and event planner at Euphoria Events in New Jersey. This event management company offers a variety of wedding planning facilities from full event planning to day-of coordination. Not only proposals to weddings, but also plans anniversary trips, Nadia’s event management company has selected customizable packages that assure and promise to leave clients feeling truly “euphoric.”

An event planner, Nadia Jagessar has an attitude of "try everything once". Nadia, in the Indian Matchmaking, is portrayed as a person who’s been finding dating life tough even though she arranges weddings for other people. This Guyanese Indian descent girl, Nadia lands taking the help of Sima Taparia, the Matchmaker lady to get her a life partner.

Where is Nadia Jagessar currently?

On Indian Matchmaking, after Sima Taparia started arranging some dates for Nadia Jagessar, she met some of the. Firstly, Sima Aunty paired Nadia up with Ravi Guru Singh, a Guyanese-Indian-American just like her. But, when she met him, they found no compatibility or spark between them. After that Nadia’s second match was arranged with Vinay Chadha. Vinay Chadha was equally unsuccessful – he stood Nadia up twice. Sima Taparia’s final match for Nadia Jagessar was Shekar Jayaraman. However, Sima Taparia had initially paired Shekar with her other client Aparna Shewakramani also.

When Nadia Jagessar met Shekar Jayaraman, things looked positive for both of them. Both of them had some similar ambitions and goals in life, which made this pair well suited for one another. Nadia and Shekar’s conversation continued to flow and it looked like Sima Taparia was on to a victory with this couple.

Twitter Reactions about Nadia Jagessar’s work

