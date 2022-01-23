Nagraj Manjule Opens Up On Filming 'Unpaused: Naya Safar'; Says 'It Was Depressing'

Marathi star Nagraj Manjule is currently being lauded for his Hindi debut, a short film Vaikunth from the Amazon Prime Video's new anthology Unpaused Naya Safar. While the actor was set to make his Hindi debut with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay and introduced him to Hindi cinema with Vaikunth. However, the film did take a toll on the mental health of the actor-director.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nagraj Manjule opened up on the short film Vaikunth which he not only starred in but also directed. The actor-director played the role of a cremation ground worker during the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. First, talking about the film, the Sairat director revealed the film was inspired by the real story of a cremation groundworker, who was asked to vacate his house during the pandemic. The actor asserted that he wants to tell stories that others cannot tell. He added how everyone heard the story and sacrifice of doctors, police, and other frontline workers, but the story of these people working in crematoriums remained untold.

Nagraj Manjule on making Vaikunth

While Nagraj Manjule was somehow successful in bringing the story of the worker, it was not easy for him. The filmmaker admitted that the film left him feeling depressed for several moments. The actor said the world went through a difficult phase during the pandemic, which he looked at very sensitively. He also mentioned despite his love for acting, he finds it tougher than directing. Moreover, as the short film required shots amid burning pyres and a gloomy atmosphere, it became tougher for him. The actor added how he experienced the difficult lives of the crematorium workers and what they went through during the second wave.

More about Unpaused: Naya Safar

The latest anthology Unpased: Naya Safar brings five short films made by filmmakers - Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM, Ruchir Arun, Shikha Makan, and Nagraj Manjule. The five films follow five different stories of distinct people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The five films are - The Couple, War Room, Teen Tigada, Gond Ke Laddu, and Vaikunth. Several stars such as Shreya Dhanwanthary, Saqib Salim, Priyanshu Painyuli, and more starred in the anthology.

Image: Instagram/@nagraj_manjule