'Nail Polish' Movie Ending Explained: Here's All You Need To Know About The Crime Thriller

The ending for Nail Polish was quite complicated and left viewers with more questions than answers. The case of Manav Kaul playing Veer Singh was a tough one. He was accused of sexually assaulting and murdering migrant children. Amid this, Sid Jaisingh played by Arjun Rampal comes to his rescue as the defence lawyer. However, things do get out of hand and the case gets twisted further making the ending of the film quite complex. Thus here is Nail Polish movie ending explained.

Nail Polish movie ending

The situation in the courtroom looks quite unsatisfactory with all the pieces of evidence pointing against Veer played by Manav Kaul. However, Sid played by Arjun Rampal does not seem to give up and continues with his final explanations. However, it is implied that Veer is guilty, in a sudden turn of events Veer manifests a different personality of a woman this time. She calls herself Charu Raina and appears with makeup and nail polish after getting beaten up in jail. Thus a number of such crucial details were missed at the end of the film making it tough for the viewer to understand the ending of the movie.

In the film, Singh uses hypnosis to dive deep into the details of Charu’s past. It is revealed to the viewers that Charu comes from a small village in Kashmir. She was one of the abused members from her house and suffered at the hands of her husband in an unhappy marriage. These events have occurred nearly 10 years before the events of the film took place, as per the monologue shown in the film. It was during this time, Charu met a man named Ranjeet who was actually Veer Singh but used a different alias as part of a mission. At the time, Veer disguised himself as a businessman and had an unnamed mission. Charu and Veer fall in love and Singh eventually lets out all the details of the mission to her. However, he ends up taking her life to save his identity from being compromised.

The courtroom scene begins and the trial now takes a different turn from convicting Singh or to even consider the case as his personality is nowhere to be found. Amid this, the prosecution lawyers throw many claims and insist on evidence fabrication. However, Jaisingh manages to smartly dodge the questions and stay one step ahead in the trial. The case is then adjourned as the judge states that Veer is present in the body; however, his mind appears to be in some other place, hinting at the Charu personality. Having said that, the judge sentences Veer or Charu to a medical facility where he will be treated, after which the trial will resume. This would put Veer in a form of prison as he would not be able to move freely in a mental asylum if he is faking his split personality. The film ends leaving the viewer to form their own assumptions to judge if Veer is faking his mental state or not.

