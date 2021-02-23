Namit Das Shares BTS From 'A Suitable Boy', Writes About The Time He Spent With A Cobbler

A Suitable Boy is a BBC television drama miniseries directed by Mira Nair and adapted by Andrew Davies from Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name. Set in the backdrop of post-independent India, it follows four linked families in North India. It is the first BBC period-drama series to have a non-white cast. A Suitable Boy casts Tanya Maniktala, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, Mahira Kakkar, Ram Kapoor, Vijay Verma among others. Recently, Namit Das, who was also a part of the series took to Instagram and shared his experience of getting into the shoes of his character Haresh, who was a cobbler.

Also Read | A Suitable Boy Cast: A List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Namit Das' Instagram post about a BTS picture from A Suitable Boy

Namit Das took to Instagram on Monday, February 22, and talked about the time on the sets of A Suitable Boy, where he had to learn the craft of shoe-making, as the miniseries had a sequence that required him to make a shoe. Das wrote, "Last year while working on “A suitable boy” I had to go and train with a local cobbler. The idea was to make me more comfortable with the shoe-making process for a sequence in the show which was about Haresh making a shoe. One could have never learned the process in ten sessions but just sitting with the desi cobbler made me come close to what it meant to be Haresh."

Namit further added that his character knows how to make a shoe and hence the knowledge of how to be self-sufficient in a world that is constantly wanting you to be dependent on many things. He said that there is a sense of dignity in this guy in the most challenging situations. He is good at making something that is considered secondary but it's a basic necessity which one can’t do away with. He further said that all of this is in the context of 1952 when India was only 5 years old.

Also Read | Namit Das Recreates Iconic Song 'Badan Pe Sitare' As A Tribute To Actor Shammi Kapoor

His caption further read, "I spent a few days on the road with the desi cobbler. Touching & cutting leather. And I can’t even begin to tell you’ll how difficult it was. It’s tough work because it's heavy on your back. The toughest part is when you have to shave the soft part of the wrong side of the leather. I never got it right. I don’t think I can be successful in learning the craft in this lifetime but what I learned was to stay grounded. Shoes are essential. Your feet need it. You need them. The love that you get from an old shoe is similar to the love that you get in an old relationship. Keep both of these safe because only they know what you need the most." Namit thanked the director of the series Mira Nair for making the classes happen and also said that even though he has forgotten the cobbler's name, he knows that he sits in front of the VT station and would one day go meet him again.

Also Read | 'Your Beauty Isn't Limited To Physical Perception': Namit Das To 'Aarya' Co-star Sushmita

Also Read | 'Suitable Boy' Role One Of Those Magical Things To Happen To Me: Namit Das

Image Credits: Namit Das official Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.