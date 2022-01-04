Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer 'Akhanda' All Set For OTT Release; Check Release Date & Time

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer fantasy drama Akhanda left an impressionable mark at the box office with its successful theatrical run. The film, directed by Boyapati Srinu, managed to create a stir among the audience as the actor's passionate performance was highly praised by viewers.

Now, in a major development for fans who were not able to catch the movie in theatres or wish to watch it again, the movie is all set to release on an OTT platform. Here're are all details of Akhanda's release date and time.

Akhanda OTT release date and time

As per a report by Bollywood Life, the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer will be released on Disney+Hotstar on January 12. The release date coincides with the Sankranti festival fueling the fans' anticipation to watch the movie on a special occasion.

More about Akhanda

Akhanda marks the 61-year-old actor's first movie in over two years and was released in theatres on December 2. Considering the major hype around the venture before its release, the movie opened with an equally impactful raving response at the box office as 95% of cinema halls reportedly claimed to have housefull shows in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Although the same received a positive response at the box office, it garnered a generally mixed review from critics.

One film critic summed up the film in his review by writing, ''#Akhanda A High Voltage Mass Entertainer! Balayya as an aghora killed it. Action and BGM are top notch! Herione scenes are boring and length could’ve been edited by 15 minutes. Feast for Fans and Masses. Decent for the rest! Mass Jathara at BO (sic)''

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also features Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth. Bankrolled by Dwaraka Creations, celebrated musician S Thaman is responsible for the movie's music.

(Image: @balakrishna_nandamuri_/Instagram)