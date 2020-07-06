'Narcos' Producers To Adapt Gaston Leroux's 'The Phantom Of The Opera' Into Mini Series

A French production company, Gaumont, shall be adapting Gaston Leroux’s iconic novel The Phantom of the Opera into a six-part TV miniseries. The project will be led out by the UK unit of the banner Gaumont. Gaumont banner is popularly known for its Netflix shows Narcos and F Is For Family.

According to a leading media portal, Gaumont is working with writer Anthony Horowitz. Reportedly, he shall reimagine Leroux’s story which follows a disfigured composer who lived in the depths of the Paris Opera House. The composer falls in love with Christine Daae who is a singer. However, their love story has tragic consequences.

The Phantom Of The Opera has been credited as one of the most successful musicals of all time. It has bagged Olivier and Tony Awards after its debut in the West End and Broadway in the 1980s. Due to the pandemic, the show shall not reopen until 2021 at the West End’s Her Majesty’s Theatre. However, it is back in production in South Korea.

Adaptations of Gaston Leroux's The Phantom of the Opera

The original novel was adapted into Andrew Lloyd Webber’s much-acclaimed 1986 musical. However, according to a media portal, the 1910 original novel will be the backbone of the miniseries and not Andrew Webber’s musical. This is similar to how Andrew Davies had adapted Les Miserables from Victor Hugo’s book and had presented it on screen in the year 2018.

Apart from these, The Phantom of the Opera has been adapted for the screen a number of times. It had inspired a 1925 silent movie and a 2004 lavish musical by Joel Schumacher. His musical was nominated for three Oscars and was a reimagining of Lloyd Webber’s musical.

Plot of The Phantom of the Opera

According to a leading media portal, the story of The Phantom of the Opera follows a young soprano who becomes an obsession of a disfigured and murderous musical genius. The music genius lives beneath the Paris Opera House. As the story unfolds, an opera ghost terrorizes the cast and crew of the French Opera house. The lead soprano is driven so crazy by all the events that she leaves with her friend.

Image Credits: Shutterstock

