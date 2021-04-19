Naruto Fans To Witness Connection Of Kashin Koji & Hidden Leaf In Upcoming Boruto Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga has impressed fans with its continuity of Naruto’s storyline. New chapters of the manga releases on the 20th of every month and viewers get to enjoy the amazing adventures of Boruto in the new Ninja World. Now, as reported by Comic Book, the new episode will see the visit of an unwelcomed guest, Kashin Koji in the village. Here’s everything that you need to know about it.

How is Kashin Koji related to Hidden Leaf?

As per the portal, Kashin is one of the inner members of Kara who has many suspicious powers. Reported to be a white-haired Ninja, he has drawn comparisons with Jiraya. Apart from this Kashin Koji can also use the Rasengan and summon toads like the late Sanin. However, what has intrigued fans is Koji’s connection with the Hidden Leaf.

Episode 195 of the manga showcased how Kashin met Delta at the outskirts of the village. Koji informs Delta that there is a league of ninjas inside the town who are set up to monitor intruders by checking their chakra signatures in the Hidden Leaf. He further warns Delta that she will be caught immediately if she steps inside.

However, Koji is safe to go inside, which clearly explains his ties to the Hidden Leaf Village. The fact that he is able to enter inside the city without raising any kind of alarm indicates that his chakra is known to the city. The outlet suggests that his ability to walk inside the village also proves that he definitely has some connections with Jiraya. This will only be confirmed in the upcoming episode of the show.

About Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the popular Japanese manga series’ amongst anime fans. It is a spin-off and a sequel to the highly acclaimed Kishimoto created show Naruto. The spin-off explores the life and exploits of Boruta Uzumaki, the son of the legendary Naruto Uzumaki. The show sees the adventures outing of Boruto and his ninja team.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)