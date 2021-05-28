Natasha Malpani Oswal Opens Up On Working With 'The Family Man' Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary

Natasha Malpani Oswal's Brave New World is out on Disney+ Hotstar. The producer's brand new show is an Anthology that explores four worlds in alternative realities filled with dark humour. Natasha recently revealed her opinion on actors with tremendous potential.

The new producer spoke on her new show, working in OTTs and more. In an interview with Republic World, she said she believes that OTT platforms allowed her to feel more liberated as an artist. "I think there’s never been a better time to be a storyteller- or focus on developing high-quality scripts that push the boundaries," she claimed. She even believed that creating content for OTT platforms made it easier for her to connect with the audience and gain feedback. "We can experiment with genres, languages, length, talent and storylines- all of which we’re doing at Boundless Media!" said the producer of Brand New World.

She stated that she believes that The Family Man's Shreya Dhanwanthary was a rare talent. "I’ve had the pleasure of working with Shreya Dhanwanthary recently - she’s one of those rare talents that’s a true natural", she stated. Another actor she thinks has a lot of potential and talent was Aisha Ahmed. "Aisha Ahmed is another face that stands out... she really knows how to shine in front of the camera," the producer said.

About The Family Man's Shreya Dhanwanthary

Shreya Dhanwanthary is an actor, director and producer. She made her debut in the Telugu movie Josh, back in 2009. She rose to fame when she appeared in a pivotal role in Scam 1992 with Pratik Gandhi. In the series, she played the role of Sucheta Dalal, a financial editor who helps in unveiling the financial scam created by Harshad Mehta in the 90s. She also appeared in A Viral Wedding, which was helmed and produced by Dhanwanthary.

About Aisha Ahmed

Aisha Ahmed is the daughter of actor Rukhsar Rehman. The actor has worked in many short films and series on YouTube through Dice Media and FilterCopy. Aisha has also been a part of music videos including Ritviz's Sage. Most recently, she was a part of the anthology film Zindagi InShort.

