National Treasure Spin Off Series Cancelled After One Season

"National Treasure: Edge of History" will not be returning for a second season on streaming service Disney+. According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has cancelled the show, just two months after the 10-episode series wrapped in early February. Starring Lisette Olivera in the lead role, the series was a follow-up and “expansion” of the ''National Treasure'' movie franchise, which was fronted by Hollywood star Nicolas Cage.

Created by Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, the show followed Jess, a twenty-something who becomes caught up in a quest to find and secure lost treasures hidden from Spanish conquistadors by a network if Incan, Mayan and Aztec women.

Olivera was joined in the cast by Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who played the chief antagonist as an antiquities dealer searching for the same treasure.

Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel reprised their roles from the two movies -- ''National Treasure'' (2004) and ''National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets'' (2007). ''National Treasure: Edge of History'' was backed by Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature.