Navarasa Release Date - Details About The Upcoming Mani Ratnam Tamil Anthology Film

Navarasa is one of the highly anticipated movies of prominent filmmaker Mani Ratnam that will be bankrolled under his banner, Madras Talkies while the episodes will be directed by a list of some of the popular directors in the industry. The movie will involve nine stand-alone episodes based on the concept of Navarasas. Read further to know Navarasa's release date along with more details about the plot and cast of the film.

Navarasa release date on Netflix

The much-awaited Tamil anthology series' release date hasn’t been confirmed yet but is expected to release in 2021. The movie series will represent different human emotions or rasa such as anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder in its nine stand-alone episodes. Navarasa movie has been gaining attention ahead of its release due to its popular star cast with an amazing concept.

With the movie hitting Netflix this year, it will mark the digital debut of Mani Ratnam along with the directorial debut of Arvind Swami who will be directing one of the nine episodes.

Navarasa movie cast & crew

Navarasa has an ensemble cast of some of the most talented artists from the industry who will be essaying some significant roles. It also includes a bunch of directors who will be directing each of the episodes depicting different rasas. The list of directors includes Arvind Swami, Rathindran R. Prasad, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, K. V. Anand, Halitha Shameem, Karthik Subbaraj, Ponram and Karthick Naren.

The first episode will involve actors namely Siddharth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pavel, Ammu Abhirami, Navageethan and Rajesh Balachandran. The second one will include Tamil actor Sree Raam while the next one will have three of the spectacular artists from the south Indian movie industry namely Revathi, Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj. Actor Suriya will also be seen in a lead role in one of the episodes while Yogi Babu will be seen in another. In one of the episodes, actors Vikranth and Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen opposite each other while another one will involve Arvind Swami, Prasanna, Sai Siddharth and Poorna alongside each other. Actors namely Sananth and Bobby Simha will feature together in the same episode while Gautham Karthik, Saravanan, Robo Shankar will appear in another.