Nawazuddin In Squid Game's Dalgona Challenge, Asks Guard 'Koi Aur Flavour Milega Kya?'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has recently featured in a crossover episode of the record-breaking Netflix original K-drama, Squid Game. He took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a video where he is seen in the show's dalgona candy game scene. In the video, the actor can be seen asking the guard a question in Hindi. Nawazuddin can be seen sitting in the room, which is designed similar to a playground, where the original scene was shot. Watch the video below.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on Squid Game's dalgona challenge

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Nawazuddin, who has been digitally added to the scene, is seen licking the candy that has a star shape design in the middle of it. The video begins with all the contestants participating in the game. It shows Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), Cho Sang-wo (Park Hae-soo) and Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) working on their respective candies. Nawazuddin, who tries to get the star out, can be seen looking around as the guards shoot other participants.

The actor then goes on to ask the guard, "Koi aur flavour milega kya (Can I get any other flavour)? Kesar pista, kala khatta, anything?" In the fun video, he has been numbered as contestant '000.' Sharing the video, Nawazuddin wrote in Hindi, "Mere saath game kyun khelte rahte hain ye @netflix_in waale… chaahte kya hain (Why do these people keep playing games with me… what do they want)???"

Online streaming giant, Netflix also dropped the edited poster featuring Nawazuddin, who can be seen standing among the Squid Game contestants. The actor can be seen standing between Abdul Ali (played by Anupam Tripathi) and Seong Gi-hun, flaunting a serious expression. The tag line of the poster reads, "Iss baar Trivedi bhi nahi bachega (This time Trivedi will also not survive)." Trivedi is one of the characters from Nawaz's hit web series, Sacred Games.

Earlier in November, Squid Game's helmer Hwang Dong-Hyuk talked about its second season at a red carpet celebration of the show. According to AP, he said, "I almost feel like you leave us no choice. There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world."

(Image: Instagram/@nawazuddin._siddiqui)