'Naxalbari' Trailer Showcases An Action Packed Saga In The Heart Of The Naxal Issue

Zee5 recently premiered the Naxalbari trailer on Youtube. The trailer showcases Satyadeep Misra, Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Dutta in bold avatars in the heart of the naxal issue. Take a look at the trailer and see how fans responded to the same.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi on his highest paying movie yet and how he keeps breaking his own record

Naxalbari Trailer Review

Also Read | 'Sherni' movie 2020 cast and other details about the upcoming 'man-animal' conflict film

The Naxalbari trailer starts with the entry of Rajeev Khandelwal, who is dressed up as a police officer, followed by his team. Fans then hear someone narrate how the Naxals are trying to gain more military power and ammunition as if they are preparing for war. The officer then asks Rajeev to find out what is happening in the area and to report back to him.

In the next bit, the trailer showcases how the Naxals are trying to fight a big politician who is trying to buy their land for the purpose of mining. So far, the trailer looks quite bold and fantastic and also showcases a bit of the Naxalbari plot. What also seems impressive about the trailer is that both sides of the story are being presented well.

Also Read | Sai Pallavi says no to Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film bankrolled by Dil Raju: Reports

Another interesting aspect of the trailer is how the creators manage to showcase the business side of the story as well. While innocent men on both sides of the teams lose their lives, for the politicians (involved in the matter) it's all about money and power. Satyadeep Misra is also seen in the lead role of a Naxalite and plays a very convincing role. The question remains who will win in the end. Will Rajeev gain victory or end up joining the other side? The trailer gets a rating of 4.5/5.

Also Read | Where was Rooster Cogburn filmed? Know the locations of John Wayne's western film

Naxalbari Trailer fan reviews

Fans on Twitter have showered immense love on the trailer. Most of the fans have mentioned that the trailer is quite good and that they can't wait to watch the show. Other fans added that they love Rajeev Khandelwal in his new role and can't wait to see more of him. One fan added that the trailer was quite 'fabulous' and that they couldn't wait to see other parts of the show. Take a look at fans' reaction to Naxalbari Trailer:

Ab to intzaar nhi ho rha — babli.mathur (@babli_mathur) November 4, 2020

Insaaf ke naam pe hathiyar uthana kitna jayaz hai?

Ab lenge #ThokKeBadla!#Naxalbari, premieres 28th November. pic.twitter.com/18CvcmMOEO — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) November 4, 2020

Eagerly waiting...❤️❤️❤️ — Shama (@Shama36187020) November 4, 2020

Superb trailer 👌👌👌👌👌.. Eagerly waiting for rajeev Sir... — Rojas (@Rijas61673174) November 4, 2020

Woooow.. Woooow... Woooow can't wait... I m very very excited... Love❤❤❤❤❤❤ you rajeev sir.... — Rojas (@Rijas61673174) November 4, 2020

Power pack show .......

Trailer itna jabardast hain to series kitna powerfull hoga....

Love u lot.❤️❤️❤️❤️#Rajeevkhandelwal @RK1610IsMe — Dipanwita Das (@Deeya1608) November 4, 2020

Bang on!! The trailer is making me anxious!! Wonderful 🤩🤩 — Joyeeta Dutta (@JoyeetaDutta12) November 4, 2020

Fabulous trailer.. now can't wait anymore to watch the whole series..😍😍 #Naxalbari — ᴍɪɴᴀʟ 🇮🇳 (@Minu1910) November 4, 2020

Looking forward ❤️ — Swati bhardwaj (@Swatimelbourne) August 10, 2020

what a trailer! loved it — K (@tew07_holler) November 5, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.