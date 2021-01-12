Naya Rivera's Birthday: Unseen Pictures Of The 'Glee' Actor That Will Make You Miss Her

Late actor Naya Rivera would have turned 34 today on January 12, 2021, and fans have been sharing pictures of the singer to remember her on her special day. One of her fan pages recently shared a childhood picture of the actor saying how she had a 'contagious smile' which will make you miss Naya for sure. Read further ahead and take a look at the picture.

Naya Rivera unseen childhood pictures

Today, January 12, 2021, would have marked Naya Rivera’s 34th Birthday and fans are not leaving a chance to remember the actor on this day. In a recent post, a fan posted two of the actor’s unseen childhood pictures and shared how she was the cutest and her son Josey looks just like her. Both the pictures see Naya smiling. The caption read, “She’s always had a contagious smile. ughhhh the cutest! Josey looks so much like little nay”.

More about Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera was most popularly known for her character Santana Lopez in the show Glee from the year 2009 – 2015, who was a Lesbian cheerleader. The actor-singer made her debut with the show The Royal Family in 1991 – 1992. She was also a model and had been a part of several TV commercials. Rivera was also a singer and made her debut with the song Super Massive Blackhole by 2 Cellos.

Further on, her version of Smooth Criminal with 2Cellos went on to win a Japan Gold Disc Award after it was on number 1 in the country. On her own, she released her single track Sorry in 2013, featuring her boyfriend at the time, Big Sean. Next up, was her Extended Play titled My Heart in April 2019 which included the tracks Seven Days, Prayer for the Broken, My Heart, Think You Slick, Beautiful Boy, and Radio Silence.

Naya passed away at the age of 33 last year, on July 8, 2020. She had gone swimming in the Lake Piru in California with her 4-year-old son Josey, where she was caught in a rip – current and saved her son but failed to save herself and drowned. Later, on July 13, after a 5-day long search, her body was recovered from the lake.

