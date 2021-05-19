'NCIS Blown Away' Cast: Here Are The Actors Who Will Be Seen In The Upcoming Episode

NCIS is among the most popular action drama series on American television, having begun nearly a couple of decades ago and consistently running on TV till date. The show has introduced various characters in the plot, which has seen a turnover in the main characters over the course of its long run. The show is currently on its 18th season and is set to air its 15th episode titled Blown Away on May 18, Tuesday. Here is a list of actors who are a part of NCIS Blown Away cast.

NCIS season 18 episode 15 cast

Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas Torres

Wilmer Valderrama will be seen reprising the main role of Nicholas in the upcoming episode. His character is shown to have worked as an undercover agent for a long time, with special skills in combat and operations. His character had first appeared in the premiere episode of season 14 of this show, titled Rogue. The character has consistently been among the main ones ever since its entry.

Emily Wickersham as Eleanor Bishop

Emily Wickersham will be returning as Eleanor Bishop, who hails from the countryside in Oklahoma and known for her sharp mind and strong memory. The character was first brought in the show in season 11 as a guest, but eventually became one of the central characters in the show. In the ongoing plot, Eleanor is seen to have gotten close to Nicholas.

Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Brian will be seen once again in his character Jimmy, who is the esteemed medical examiner in the NCIS team. The character was shown to be one of the recurring ones in the first 9 season of this show, but has become one of the main faces since the 10th season. In the current season, the character’s wife Breena is shown to have passed away due to the COVID-19 virus.

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight

Katrina Law will be making a guest entry in NCIS Blown Away cast, and her role has been highly anticipated by fans. According to hellomagazine.com, her role is that of Jessica Knight, who specialises in hostage situations. One of the few details available about the character is that she becomes the only survivor of an explosion that kills her entire team.

