NCIS Renewed For The 19th Season And It Might Be The Last One; Read More

After airing the current finale season of the American television series NCIS, this CBS's top rating show was finally renewed for another season. While the fans rejoiced the renewal of the 19th season, new reports suggest that this season could be the last season for the police drama series. Read more about NCIS season 19 and characters coming back for the new season.

NCIS season 19 renewed?

On the April of 15th, CBS confirmed that NCIS renewed its next season which will air on Mondays at 9 PM. According to the reports from Tom's guide, the production for the new season has been renewed though no official announcements of the release date have been made. However, many fans are optimistic about the show being released by next year.

Is NCIS ending?

While the series was renewed for another season, concerns about the 19th season being the last one plagued the fans. According to the reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Harmon playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs, considered leaving the show and was told that the show would end after his departure. CBS executives stated that the show would come to an end after Mark Harmon leaves the show, confirmed the same source to THR.

NCIS 19 cast and episodes

CBS confirmed that Mark Harmon has reprised his role for the 19th season of the series as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. However, fans are expecting Sean Murray to return to his role of Timothy McGee, Emily Wickersham as Eleanor Bishop, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, and Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres. The 18th and 17th seasons of the series were shortened due to the ongoing pandemic, hence, the fans are skeptical about the 19th season having a full 24-episodes run.

NCIS season 18 recap

In the latest episode of the 18th season of the series, the NCIS team went on a pursuit of a dangerous arms dealer when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak. Soon, Gibbs and Marcie came to a realization that the killer they were tracking, was onto them. The NCIS season 18th premiered on the 25th of May.

