NCIS Rule 91 Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

NCIS is among the most popular American TV shows, which has been successfully running on television since nearly two decades. The show follows a team of special agents that work together to prevent and solve high-scale crimes. NCIS is currently on its 18th season and is gearing up to air the season finale on May 25 on CBS, which has been given the title of Rule 91. Following is a list of actors who will be seen in the cast of NCIS Rule 91, along with other interesting details about their characters.

NCIS Rule 91 cast

Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas Torres

Wilmer will be reprising his role of Nicholas Torres a.k.a. Nick. The character has been a series regular since the 14th season of this show. He is shown to be an undercover agent who is highly skilled in combat. In the current season, Nick’s troubled relationship with his father is explored, as the latter returns in his life after having left his family when Nick was only 5 years old.

Emily Wickersham as Eleanor Bishop

Emily has played the role of Eleanor Bishop, who is the NSA Analyst and another prominent member of the team. Eleanor is shown to have an extra-ordinarily sharp memory, with an ability to retain information that she may have seen a long time ago. She and Nick are shown to have developed romantic feelings for each other. However, while they may have confessed their feelings, the future of their romance remains unclear.

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Mark Harmon will be reprising his popular role of Leroy Gibbs, who has formerly served in the army and is a trained sniper. The character has consistently maintained a central position ever since the beginning of the show. The background of Leroy has been extensively explored in the previous episodes and seasons.

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

Sean Murray has gained wide popularity for portraying the character of Timothy in NCIS. Timothy is shown to be a tech wizard who specialised in cybersecurity and crime. The character was initially introduced in a recurring form, but was eventually transitioned in a main role over the years.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'NCIS'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.