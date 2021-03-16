NCPCR Calls Out 'Bombay Begums' For Violating POCSO Act, Orders Netflix To Delete Scenes

Days after its release, Netflix's latest series Bombay Begums has been embroiled in controversy. After the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sent a notice to the streaming giant saying that the show's content may result in 'abuse and exploitation of children', the apex child rights body has now demanded certain scenes from the series to be taken down. Moreover, it has also demanded that the streaming of the series be halted until any further decision.

After a detailed deliberation, few scenes in Bombay Begums are in violation of relevant Sections of JJ Act, 2015, POCSO Act, 2012, and IPC, 1860 as minor children were used in these scenes. Therefore, Netflix is directed to immediately remove these scenes from the series, and meanwhile till the time they come to any decision in this regard, they shall stop the streaming of this Series on their platform, the NCPCR ordered.

NCPCR's notice to Netflix

Earlier the body had called out the inappropriate portrayal of children in the series saying that it could 'pollute young minds' and result in the abuse and exploitation of children. "Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain from getting into such things," the commission said in its notice.

"Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005," the commission further added.

'Bombay Begums' on Netflix

The six-part series launched on Netflix on March 8 follows five women whose lives interlock in Mumbai. Directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame director Alankrita Shrivastava, the series explored an ambitious working woman’s efforts to maintain a work-life balance, and her complex relationships. The ensemble star cast of the series includes Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand, Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber, and Danish Husain, among many others.

