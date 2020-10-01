Neena Gupta Proves She Knows Masaba's Favourite Singer, Pizza Topping & More Very Well

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta recently took the Show Them You Know Them challenge by Tata Cliq which has caught on recently on social media. The mother-daughter duo spilled the beans about each other in this challenge and revealed some interesting facts about each other. While the two performed really well in the challenge, only one of them won and proved they know the other one better than they expected. Read on to know which of two aced the challenge.

Mesaba and Neena Gupta take 'Show them you know them' challenge

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta have a huge fan following on social media where they are often seen supporting and promoting each other in every endeavour. They recently took the Show Them You Know Them Challenge in which both the people are supposed to ask specific questions to each other about themselves. The questions are supposed to be personal facts, and when the other person is able to answer the question correctly, they get a point.

In the video uploaded by Masaba Gupta, she introduced herself and told her followers that she is taking the challenge with her mother Neena Gupta. The two asked each other questions like:

What the first song that will play on my playlist? What pizza topping do I hate? What instantly puts a smile on my face? what is a movie I never get tired of watching? What emoji I use the most? What is the best gift that I have ever received?

The round was won by Neena Gupta as she answered all the questions correctly. However, Masaba Gupta was not far behind and got only one answer wrong. Watch the video of the two taking the challenge below.

Masala Gupta's Instagram

Fans react

When the video post went up on social media, it quickly grabbed the eyes of netizens who love the mother-daughter duo. A number of netizens commented on the post how cute the video was. Check out some of the comments below.

fan comments

Several other netizens commented that the facts shared by the two were something that they too had. Many other netizens sent much love to both of them and left a heart emoji on the post. Check out some of the comments below.

Fans react

Promo Pic Credit: Neena Gupta's Instagram account

