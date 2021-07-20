Neena Gupta Releases Trailer Of Upcoming Thriller 'Dial 100' With Manoj Bajpayee

Sardar Ka Grandson actor Neena Gupta is all set to appear alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Rensil D'Silva's thriller drama film titled Dial 100. The actor took to her social media to share the trailer of the movie and its release date. Take a look at the exciting yet mysterious trailer of the forthcoming thriller.

Neena Gupta releases Dial 100 trailer

In the trailer shared by the actor starts off with a mysterious phone call to the police control room asking for Nikhil Sood, a cop stationed there. After receiving the call, Nikhil sensed a familiarity in her voice, however, failed to recognise the woman. The trailer further reveals the woman kidnapping Nikhil's wife out of vengeance and holding her at gunpoint while Nikhil tries to save her.

Neena Gupta shared the trailer with the caption, '#Dial100. One night, one call, can change your lives. Expect the unexpected with #Dial100. Presented by Sony Pictures Films India and produced in association with Alchemy films. Premieres on 6th August only on #ZEE5 #TrailerOutNow'.

More on Neena Gupta's Dial 100

Presented by Sony Pictures Films India, the thriller is produced in association with Alchemy films and directed by Rensil D'Silva, famous for movies like Kurbaan and Ungli. Neena Gupta will portray the role of a grieving mother named Seema Pallav, who is out to seek revenge for the death of his son. Sakshi Tanwar will be seen in the role of Nikhil Sood's wife.

Netizens' reaction to Neena Gupta's Dial 100 trailer

Along with fans, several media personalities appeared impressed by the trailer shared by Gupta. Actor Gajraj Rao, who is known to critic movies on his social media, dropped a 'fire' emoji under the post. Similarly, netizens flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis while come wrote about how they are excited to watch the film.

Pic Credit: Neena Gupta IG

More on Neena Gupta's work in Bollywood

The 62-year-old actor has an impressive number of successful movies under her belt. Her movies in recent times like Hello Zindagi, Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke, Veere Di Wedding, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar were a major hit att he box office. She also starred in the 2018 entertainer Badhaai Ho alongside Surekha Sikri who passed away on July 16 due to a cardiac arrest.

IMAGE- NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

