Neena Gupta's Groovy No. 'Aunty Kisko Bola' Is An Open Challenge To Millennials; Watch

Neena Gupta will soon be seen in a Netflix original project, Masaba Masaba, based on the life of her daughter Masaba Gupta. The trailer of the show has created a lot of buzz on social media already. Earlier today, a song called Aunty Kisko Bola Be released today and here is a review for it.

Neena Gupta's latest song 'Aunty Kisko bola be'

The song features Neena Gupta and Mithila Palkar in the rap song. The song opens with Neena Gupta playing a Veena. Mithila enters the frame and says, “Get out of my way, Aunty!”. Neena Gupta takes offence at that and starts rapping a song about how she should not be mistaken to be ‘old’ just because of her ‘age’.

In the song, Neena Gupta asks Mithila why she was being judgemental. The song shows that just because Neena Gupta was wearing a saree and playing the Veena, does not mean that she cannot do the ‘cool stuff’ the younger generation does today. The rap song is a comparison between the older generation and the millennials.

It has lyrics like, “This 60–year old house has plenty of life, not like a makeup store like you.” “I am a woman saree-clad woman but I can rock jeans, too”, “I might have wrinkles on my face, but like you I won’t use filters to cover them up”. The song also has groovy moves and dance steps.

Then, Neena Gupta and Mithila Palkar indulge in a dance face-off in which Neena Gupta is seen shaking a leg just like her younger competitor. In the end, Neena asks Mithila, “Hey, who are you calling aunty?” and Mithila is seen moving out of the frame. The song has catchy music and is likely to become one of the trending songs soon.

Moreover, the choreography, cinematography and costumes make the song a delight to watch. The song is from the upcoming series on Netflix original Masaba Masaba. Watch the song video below.

Masaba Masaba song video

Details about 'Masaba Masaba'

Netflix describes the show as the story of a real-life mom-daughter duo, Neena and Masaba Gupta. The two are playing themselves in the series and it is fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film. It will premiere on Netflix on August 28.

