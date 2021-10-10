Neena Gupta's Manju Devi Is Back As Actor Resumes Shooting For 'Panchayat' Season 2

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has resumed shooting for the second season of the Amazon Prime series Panchayat. The actor shared the news on social media by posting a video.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and scripted by Chandan Kumar, the first season of Panchayat was released in April 2020. Created by The Viral Fever, the series was well-received by audiences as well as critics. The series chronicles the life of an engineering student played by actor Jeetendra Kumar, who joins Panchayat secretary in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job opportunities. The series also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Biswajit Sarkar, and Chandan Roy in pivotal roles.

Neena Gupta gets ready for Panchayat Season 2 shoot

In the series, Neena essays the role of a middle-aged woman named Manju Devi, who is Pradhan of the village. Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared a video in which she could be seen dressed in the attire of her character." Pranaam, Manju Devi agyi hai wapis apne gaon me Panchayat ka season 2 leke,(sic)" (Thank you, Manju Devi is back in her village with Season 2 of Panchayat)," she could be heard saying in the short clip.

Panchayat Season 2 expected to arrive in late 2021 or early 2022

The eight-episode first season of Panchayat was shot in Madhya Pradesh and followed the life experience of a city boy who gets a low-salary job in a village named Phulera. The comedy-drama series has received awards for the 'Best Comedy Show' along with 'Best Actor', 'Best Actor in A Supporting Role (Female)', 'Best Actor in A Supporting Role (Male) in a Comedy Series', going to Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav respectively

The second season of Panchayat can be expected in late 2021 or early 2022. The cast of Panchayat Season 1 will be reprising their roles in season 2. It is not confirmed whether the makers will continue the story or may have a fresh start.

More on Neena Gupta

Besides the Panchayat series, Neena Gupta will be seen in the second season of the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, alongside her daughter Masaba Gupta. The show revolves around the life and career of Masaba Gupta. Helmed by Sonam Nair, the first season of the show was released last year and the makers recently wrapped the shooting of the next season.

(Image: Neena Gupta/Facebook)