Neeraj Kabi Considers His Bollywood Debut At 42 Years Of Age To Be The ‘right Time’

Neeraj Kabi is currently grabbing several headlines for his latest web show Avrodh- The Siege Within. The actor was also appreciated for his performances in shows like Sacred Games and Paatal Lok. In a recent interaction with Rediff, Neeraj revealed that he feels that entered the film industry at the right time when was 42 years of age. The actor further denied the fact that it was too 'late' for him to enter the acting sphere.

Neeraj Kabi established himself in the theatre sphere

The actor had performed in the NFDC movie, The Last Vision in the year 1997. But he made his Bollywood debut with the film, Ship Of Theseus in the year 2012. On this, he revealed that he took a long gap after The Last Vision as he was not getting any substantial work. He revealed that he was not getting any work despite several auditions. He also added that this was the main decision on why he started doing theatre in the year 1998 after The Last Vision. The Paatal Lok actor stated that his plan was to do theatre along with looking for some quality work in movies. Neeraj revealed that while his theatre journey began soaring high successfully, he was still struggling to find work in films.

Neeraj Kabi felt like 'losing his dignity' during the incessant auditions

The Sacred Games actor went on to say that there came a time when he 'quit' the idea of venturing into films. He said that he could not bear the fact of losing his dignity by trying incessantly for movies by traveling to the auditions by local trains or autos and waiting for hours at the venue with a token number in his hand. He revealed that he decided to quit his desire to explore films and instead decided to hone his skills as an actor.

Neeraj added that he focused completely on theatre and training himself as an actor. He went on to say that this helped him to be fully prepared when he finally grabbed his debut film, Ship Of Theseus. He thus explained that he went on to grab his debut movie just at the 'right age' of 42 when he was completely prepared and confident for his debut act. The actor concluded that he never feels that he has become a part of the industry late due to this main reason.

