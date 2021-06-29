Neeraj Madhav Shares His Romantic Journey From First Crush To Being A Real Family Man

Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav is a multi-faceted artist and has impressed the audience not only with his acting skills but his rapping as well. The Oru Vadakkan Selfie actor's performance in the espionage thriller series The Family Man was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Neeraj Madhav and his wife welcomed a baby girl in February this year. In a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, Neeraj shared the details of his journey from having an ‘unfulfilled school crush’ to becoming the real-life ‘family man’.

Neeraj Madhav on his love life

Neeraj began by saying that he studied in an all-boys school and did not date because he was ‘awkward’ around girls. But things changed when he was in 12th grade. Sharing details about his first crush, Neeraj said, “I met her at a coaching centre; she was in another batch. We bumped into each other at the water dispenser; I noticed her kohl rimmed big brown eyes. They were so captivating. For the first time, I felt butterflies.”

He further said that his friends would often tease him and persuade him to talk to his crush as well. “Whenever she entered class, they’d cough or say my name around her. Once she handed me a book & my friends hooted! That day, we got punished! I told them, ‘Mat karo yaar!’”, he said. But he left his classes after he got into a dance reality show and lost all contact with the girl.

Elaborating on his idea of love, the Lavakusha star said, “This was over 10 years ago; so much has changed since then. Today, I’m married to the love of my life & have a beautiful baby girl. And while I’m amazed that as a teenager I felt such strong emotions for someone, love for me now is no longer about the butterflies but rather about the feeling of coming home.”

Neeraj also clarified in the comment section of the post that his crush and his wife are not the same people. He wrote, “The story mentioned here is of an unfulfilled school time crush, which we were discussing on the context of my upcoming Netflix series ‘Feels like Iqsh.’ I met my wife much later and that’s a different story which I’ll tell you some other time.”

On the work front:

He will next be seen in Netflix’s anthology series Feels Like Ishq which is set to premiere on July 23. The individual stories in this series are helmed by Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar and Sachin Kundalkar. Apart from Neeraj, the ensemble cast includes Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Amol Parashar, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur.

