Neha Bhasin Releases New Original Song 'Taara' From 'Lahore Confidential'

Neha Bhasin, who is widely known for her songs Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan and Asalaam-e-Ishqum from Gunday, has finally got her new song Taara from ZEE5's Lahore Confidential released. Take a look at what the Taara singer has to say about the song here.

Neha Bhasin's Taara is out now

Neha Bhasin has been working extensively on her album, singles and songs for various films and series. She recently dropped her song Taara from ZEE5 original series Lahore Confidential. Neha seems to have released the song at the right time before Valentine's Day. Neha with her co-star Apurav Nautiyal will be seen taking the viewers along a rather beautiful ride with nature at its best, while everything in the frame, seems to scream all things love. The song is soulful and has a romantic rhythm to it. Take a look at Neha Bhasin's Taara's video here,

The song is also a part of ZEE5's Lahore Confidential starring Richa Chadha, Nikhat Khan, Abdullah Osman and Khalid Siddiqui. Taara gives an edge to the thrilling visuals of the show. It is a blend of classic acoustic along with poetic lyrics and stands out in urban times where everyone is raging over hip-hop and its likes. While talking about Taara, Neha said, ''Taara is an absolute gem of a song which has managed to bring together a musical scape that has live tabla, duffs, ghunghroos, rabab, and guitars along with lyrics that bring alive what feels like love from the yesteryear. When you hear the song, you are sure to feel a sense of peace and transcend to a world of music where one feels extremely content."

Neha also added the intention of the song is to be able to bring in the old wine served in a new bottle vibe and is an ode to Punjabi folk music coupled with a classic melody and a subtle touch of modern acoustics. The song is composed and produced by Sameer Uddin. It is written by Ritesh Jumnani and directed by Prayrit Seth.

