Neil Gaiman Reveals The Reason For Not Making 'Coraline' Sequel Yet

Author Neil Gaiman was recently asked on Twitter about writing the Coraline sequel by one of his fans. He had unveiled his novella, Coraline, back in 2002 and, almost 20 years later, gave his fans and followers an update about the sequel and the reason behind not writing it. Here is everything you need to know about his tweet and more.

Neil Gaiman's Coraline sequel

According to a report by Comic Book, one of British author Neil Gaiman's fans asked him about the sequel to his 2002 novel Coraline, to which Gaiman said that he is waiting for a story that is as good as or better than the first instalment. He also added that there is no point in making something that is something less than the first book or movie. Published by Gaiman in 2002, Coraline is a kids' fantasy novel that revolves around Coraline Jones, a young girl who uncovers a secret door in her new home.

The plot of the first book/movie revolved around Coraline Jones, and how she discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate world that closely mirrors her own but, in many ways, is better. She rejoices in her discovery until Other Mother and the rest of her parallel family try to keep her there forever. Coraline must use all her resources and bravery to make it back to her own family and life. The book by Neil Gaiman was awarded the 2003 Hugo Award for Best Novella, the 2003 Nebula Award for Best Novella, and the 2002 Bram Stoker Award for Best Work for Young Readers.

Gaiman's book was adapted into the stop-motion animated movie of the same name in 2009, with Dakota Fanning voicing Coraline opposite Robert Bailey Jr. as Wyborne, an eccentric young boy who did not appear in the novel but was created for the film. In addition to being a critical and commercial success, Coraline was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year at the 2010 Academy Awards as well. Another trivia about Neil's popular book is that the titular character's name was born out of a typo as he meant for it to be Caroline, which later turned to Coraline.

Image Credits: Neil Gaiman Official Instagram Account