Netflix Announces 'desi' Adaptation Of Archie Comics; Live-action Musical-drama In Works

Film director Zoya Akhtar is all set to bring the Archie Comics characters to life in a new musical drama set in the 1960s. The official Instagram account of Netflix India announced the project and left the fans on their toes. The cast and further details about the film have not yet been revealed. The feature film adaptation of the Archie comics will be released on Netflix. It is bankrolled by Zoya and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby and Sharad Devarajan for Graphic India.

Netflix made the announcement and wrote, “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in “The Archies”. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix @reemakagti1, @tigerbabyfilms, @ArchieComics, @graphicindia Art by: @Parentdaniel Letters by: #JackMorelli[sic].”

Zoya Akhtar announces new film based on Archie's characters

Director Zoya Akhtar also shared the announcement on Instagram and wrote, “Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi. “The Archies”. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me Coming soon to Netflix![sic].” Stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Deepika Padukone, Maheep Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan congratulated the director for the new project. Zoya said in a statement that she is ‘super excited to be directing The Archies'. “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today,” she said.

The story of Archie Comics follows the lives of four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones — as they navigate teenage life. While Archie is caught in a love triangle with Betty and Veronica, Jughead is known for his love for food. Though the cast of the film is not yet been revealed, if rumours are to be believed the director will be casting Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan along with Khushi Kapoor.

(Image: Instagram/netflix_in)