Netflix Announces LIVE Global Fan Event 'Tudum' For Over 70 TV Shows, Movies And More

Netflix is all set to deliver its ever global fan event online and we simply can't wait! The streaming giant has recently announced its intention to host the aforementioned event and brought together some beloved actors for the promo. Here's what's coming up -

Netflix all set to launch global event 'Tudum'

Netflix is set to join the fan event space with their upcoming global event titled, Tudum. The title is ingeniously titled 'Tudum' referring to the sound that accompanies the Netflix logo at the start of its programming. Netflix's Tudum will be a global promotional live-stream event and will provide fans with exclusive first looks and interviews for their favourite tv shows, films, and specials.

In addition, the streaming giant also promises to deliver all this for over 70 series, films, and specials. The event will reportedly feature some of its "biggest stars and creators." Netflix's Tudum will see several beloved shows participating including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, Cowboy Bebop, Red Notice, The Old Guard, The Umbrella Academy, La Casa De Papel, and Cobra Kai.

Netflix’s Tudum will air on September 25 and will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels, Twitter and Twitch.

There's good news for international fans because Netflix will also be hosting three pre-show events before the mainstream starting at 8 AM ET: one for KOREAN series and films, one for INDIAN movies and shows, and one for ANIME content.

Netflix's Tudum follows after the shift toward major, brand-led fan events like this is becoming increasingly common. The popularity of these events being held virtually has also gotten more traction owing to people's concerns about the pandemic. Usually, these kinds of announcements are made where fans gather together, like a Comic-Con event, however, for now, this is the only right way.

Also, following the success of events like DC’s FanDome, Netflix’s Geeked Week, Disney Plus’ National Streaming Day programming, or the live-streamed WitcherCon, Netflix was inevitably going to try and one-up them. In any case, studios during the pandemic era are making their own online fandom events rather than relying on external in-person fandom events such as Comic-Con.

Netflix's official description for Tudum reads:

TUDUM will bring together our biggest stars and creators from around the world on one virtual stage to celebrate our fans and their favorite series and films.

More information about the event can be found on the Netflix Tudum official website.

