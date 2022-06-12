Last Updated:

Watch | Netflix Announces 'Squid Game Season 2' With Teaser Featuring Red Light-green Light Doll

On June 12, Netflix officially announced the comeback of the hit South Korean show 'Squid Game' with a short teaser video of the show's Season 2. Watch:

On June 12, Netflix officially announced the comeback of the hit South Korean show Squid Game with a short teaser video of the show's Season 2. As per a message shared by director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the second season will see the return of Gi-hun and the mysterious Front Man. The makers have also dropped a special note for Squid Game's fans, reading, "Red light… GREENLIGHT!"

It's Official! Squid Game to make a comeback with Season 2

Taking to the Instagram handle, Netflix shared a short Teaser of the highly-anticipated series Squid Game with a message reading, "Red light… GREENLIGHT!" The clip saw an eye of a huge animatronic doll that features heavily in the “Squid Game” pilot. Have a look:

Squid Game Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has also shared a message in which he told that the forthcoming season will see the return of Gi-hun and the mysterious Front Man. The note read, "It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” Hwang wrote. “As the writer, director, and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show... Join us once more for a whole new round," he added.

More about 'Squid Game'

Six weeks after the release of Season 1, Squid Game became one of the most popular series on Netflix with 111 million accounts that had watched it. The success of Squid Game may seem baffling, but the series takes a popular concept and twists it into something that is entirely new and that is the main reason why audiences are looking forward to the second season of Squid Game. It is pertinent to note that the makers have not yet announced the release date of the upcoming season.

