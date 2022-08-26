Netflix Announces 'The Umbrella Academy's 'fourth And Final' Season; Fans Ask 'Why'

The OTT giant Netflix recently announced the most awaited Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy. However, the announcement did not thrill the show's fans much as the streaming service revealed the upcoming season would mark the show's finale. While fans were asking for its release date, the show's creator Steve Blackman expressed his excitement and talked about the show's five-year-long journey.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Netflix announced the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. The streaming service dropped a black and white image of an umbrella with the number 4 written on it. Sharing the image, Netflix wrote, "Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure."

Fans were seemingly left divided as they widely reacted to the piece of news. While some were excited about the new season, others could not help but ask the creators why they are ending the show. A fan wrote, "WHYYYYY?," while another one penned, "NOOOOOO WE NEED MOREEEE." A fan was certain about the new season and wrote, "Last but not least," while others asked for its release date.

Creator Steve Blackman on The Umbrella Academy's final season

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Blackman is excited to bring the new season of The Umbrella Academy to the audience. In a statement, the creator said, "I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago." He further teased that the new season will have an "amazing" story. Blackman said, "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season 4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

More about The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy cast Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aiden Gallagher in the lead roles. The show also features Mary J. Blige, Colm Feore, Cameron Britton, and Kate Walsh. The show's official synopsis reads, "Time travel, super strength, speaking to the dead: Each of these siblings has a pretty sweet power. But together, they're a disaster in the making."

