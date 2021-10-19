Netflix Announces 'To All The Boys' Spin-off Series 'XO, Kitty' Featuring Anna Cathcart

While the fans were still enjoying the To All The Boys movie series, Netflix dropped in a delightful piece of news announcing the spin-off series of the same.

Netflix also revealed that the popular cast member from the series, Anna Cathcart, will be featuring in the upcoming To All The Boys spinoff show, XO, Kitty.

To All The Boys spinoff show, XO, Kitty to feature Anna Cathcart

Netflix recently announced that the To All The Boys movie franchise is gearing up to launch a spin-off show, XO, Kitty, that will follow the story of Kitty Song Covey, the younger sister of TATB protagonist Lara Jean. TATB Netflix took to its official Instagram handle and announced the spin-off by sharing a video clip in which an email is being typed by Anna Cathcart that states, "I'll bet you thought the story was over, that there wouldn't be any more letters, but there's one Covey sister — some might call her the favorite — whose love story is just beginning." (sic). On the other hand, the caption read, "The story isn’t over just yet. XO, Kitty, a spin-off series starring @annacathcart inspired by To All the Boys is on its way to Netflix." (sic)

The moment it was announced on social media, Anna Cathcart took to TATB's official Instagram post and expressed her delight by stating 'as a wise woman once said “OH HELLL YESSS”. Many other fans took to the comments section and stated how the news made them so happy while some others stated how it was the best news. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the news.

XO, Kitty will revolve around the story of To All The Boys character, Kitty Song Covey, as she travels abroad with romance in her mind. The story will then continue with her realising that relationships were a lot more complicated when it's one's own heart on the line. A logline stated, "when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line." XO, Kitty will release 10 half-hour episodes but, a release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Image: Instagram/@toalltheboysnetflix