Netflix Bags Documentary Rights On Michael Schumacher's Life; To Cover Post-accident Life

Netflix has picked up the global rights to a feature documentary based on the life of Formula 1 racing champion Michael Schumacher. The documentary, titled Schumacher is set to release on September 15. It will feature interviews with the F1 legend's family, including his wife, father and brother, as well as various prominent figures of the motorsport world such as Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Häkkinen, Damon Hill, Flavio Briatore and David Coulthard. The makers had also accessed some of the never before seen archive material from Schumacher's life.

The streaming giant has struck the deal with sales representative Rocket Science and the project comes from Benjamin Seikel and Vanessa Nöcker from B|14 FILM GmbH. The directors are Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech.

Michael Schumacher's career took a spin when he suffered a tragic accident in 2013 and has since been out of the public eye. The documentary will raise the curtains from the last eight years of Michael's life and his current condition that have been kept a mystery by his family. Initially, the documentary, which included unseen instances from the 52-year-old's life was supposed to release in December 2019 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date was pushed back several times.

But now, the wait is over as viewers can watch it on the streaming site on September 15. The timing of the film’s release coincides with Schumacher’s entry into Formula One 30 years ago.

Chris Medland, an F1 journalist, took to his Twitter and described the documentary as being the only film supported by the family. Hia tweet also mentioned that it "unveils the complex picture of Michael Schumacher as a person”.

Described as the only film supported by the family, it “unveils the complex picture of Michael Schumacher as a person” #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) July 30, 2021

Schumacher's tragic skiing incident

After a glorious career where he became the most sought after Formula 1 racer following 91 race victories and seven world championships, Schumacher suffered a tragic skiing accident in 2013, leaving him with horrific and life-turning brain injuries as he collided with a rock in the French Alps while skiing with his son. Despite wearing protective equipment, his condition was grave and it was reported that he quickly descended into a medically induced coma. He didn't regain consciousness until 6 months and hasn't been seen in the public eye since.

The documentary will unveil his wife, Corinna, kids and father speak about dealing with the tragic incident and how it impacted their life along with inputs from other notable motorsport personalities.

