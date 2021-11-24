Netflix Draws Hilarious Comparisons Between 'Squid Game' & 'Friends', See Pics

Netflix is known for often putting up witty posts on their social media handles and engaging their fans and followers with innovative ideas and comparisons between much-loved shows. The streaming giant on Wednesday drew a comparison between popular series' Friends and Squid Game, which both have a massive fan-following. They chose some of the most memorable moments from both the shows and posted them side-by-side, leaving fans amazed at the stark resemblances.

Netflix draws hilarious similarities between Friends and Squid Game

Netflix headed to Instagram to draw similarities between two much-loved shows, Friends and Squid Game. The first slide showed a picture of Joey from Friends, in the thanksgiving episode, when he got his head stuck in the door at Monica and Chandler's house. The picture was compared to the doll from the game 'red light green light' in Squid Game.

Another hilarious similarity is from the episode in which the friends decide to play American Football and Rachel hops onto Joey's back as Phoebe and Monica try to pull her away. The scene is compared to the iconic moment from Squid Game when Ali saves Gi‑Hun from being eliminated in the 'red light green light' episode.

Another one of the comparisons between both the shows was shown as a still from Friends when Monica and Rachel pretend to fight over Pheobe's work of art. The Squid Game counterpart of the scene was shown as the tug-of-war episode of the survival game show, which led to one team winning, and the other team falling to their death.

Friends has been one of the trending shows on Netflix ever since it premiered on the platform. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow in lead roles, the show focuses on the lives of a group of close friends and how they navigate through life. Fans fell in love with the show and its plot and due to this, the show records some of the biggest numbers in terms of rewatching users in the streaming giant.

Although Squid Game is a new show, it took a very short time for the series to take over the internet. The show revolved around a group of individuals who were facing financial problems and had huge debts to pay off and were roped into the Squid Game, where they had to compete for a massive cash prize. However, when a player was eliminated, they were killed, making the stakes of the game much higher.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in