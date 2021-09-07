Netflix Drops Trailer For 'Sex Education Season 3', New Episodes To Release From THIS Date

After captivating the audience with its unique storyline and stellar star cast, the team of Sex Education is back with the highly anticipated third instalment of the show. Netflix dropped the trailer of Sex Education Season 3 ahead of its premiere. The trailer features the return of Otis, Maeve and Eric for another semester at Moordale High packed with drama. Take a look at the trailer here.

Sex Education Season 3 Trailer Out

Sex Education Season 3 trailer starts off with Otis (Asa Butterfield) sporting his new look, a moustache that he grew over the summer. The trailer then shifts focus to Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) discovering a bold new side of feminism. The trailer introduces Moordale's new headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke) trying to improve the tarnished image of the school. Audiences also see Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swift) making their relationship official, while Otis and Maeve (Emma Mackey) continue giving each other the cold shoulder. The students are also seen wearing a new grey-coloured uniform and being taught how physical attraction can ruin their life. The show is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 17, 2021.

The series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood and Kedar Williams-Stirling in the lead roles with Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalball, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick in supporting roles. Season 3 of Sex Education has also added actors like Jason Isaacs, Kirke and Dua Saleh to the cast. The series follows the story of an awkward high school teenager Otis played by Asa Butterfield, whose personal life often gets disrupted due to his mother Jean Milburn's (played by Gillian Anderson) profession as a sex therapist.

The official synopsis of Sex Education Season 3 reads-

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

