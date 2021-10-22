Netflix Drops Yoo Ah‑In And Park Jung Min's 'Hellbound' Dark-themed Posters; Take A Look

After the success of his hit webtoon Hellbound, writer Yeon Sang-Ho is all set to bring his work to life by presenting the highly anticipated thriller drama of the same name in November. To be streamed on Netflix, the drama features some of the most popular names of South Korean like Yoo Ah-in and Park Jung Min.

Although the announcement of the drama was enough to hype the fans of the live-action of the webtoon, the streamer has finally dropped new posters giving a glimpse of the upcoming horrifying fantasy drama- Hellbound.

Hellbound posters

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Netflix Korea dropped two dark-themed posters of the highly anticipated drama starring Yoo Ah-in and Park Jung Min. In the first poster, a man can be seen kneeling down before three dark figures, called 'death angels' as he gets engulfed in flames from within his body. In the second poster, a terrified man can be seen running away as the death angels chase him in the city.

The intriguing caption provided with the posters fueled the curiosity of the fans as hinted at supernatural violence and murders of humans. The caption which was written in Korean translates to, ''A world turned into a living hell. Is this really murder or is it God's judgment? The time to meet is November 19th". By the looks of the poster, netizens are in for a gory and graphic showdown between angels and humans.

As evident from the comment section, the posters were enough to fuel the excitement of the fans as many appeared excited for the release of the drama in November. Netizens spammed the comment section with fire emojis and wrote, ''Waiting''.

More on Hellbound

Touted as one of the most popular webtoons in South Korea, the series will revolve around angels coming to earth to condemn humans to hell. Yoo Ah In will essay the role of Jeong Jin-soo, a cult leader and the head of the emerging religion 'New Truth Society'. Meanwhile, Park Jeong-min will be seen as a Broadcasting Station PD named Bae Young-Jae. Other cast members include Kim Hyun-Joo, Won Jin-ah, and Yang Ik-June.

Image: Instagram/@netflixkr