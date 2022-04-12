Netflix Fires ‘Bridgerton' Executive Over Allegations Of Abusive Behaviour, Bullying

Netflix has parted ways with a production designer of Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte, over allegations of bullying. As per a report by The Sun, production designer Dave Arrowsmith was fired by Netflix chiefs.

The executive has contributed to projects like Screw, Outlander, Cold Feet, The Kissing Booth and more. Netflix confirmed to Variety that Arrowsmith has left the project and would not be drawn for any reason.

Netflix fires ‘Bridgerton' executive amid bullying allegations on set

As per The Sun, a source said that there have been several issues on set and a few crew members expressed concerns about a number of different incidents. The source said, "Producers created an anonymous hotline where cast and crew could report concerns and abuse."

Well, Arrowsmith was reportedly working on the Bridgerton prequel series, Queen Charlotte. The show will focus on the early life and origins of Queen Charlotte.

'Bridgerton' Season 3 cast

As per the Variety report, for the Bridgerton spin-off, India Amarteifio will take on the role of the Queen's younger self and will share the screen with Corey Mylchreest, who will be portraying the role of the young King George. Other actors who will reprise their roles are Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell, who played Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton in the first two hit seasons of the show.

All hail Queen Charlotte!



For her next series, Shonda Rhimes will chronicle Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power in a prequel that will see Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role and India Ria Amarteifio join the Bridgerton-verse as Young Queen Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/RSVWCDK4TK — Netflix (@netflix) March 30, 2022

Netflix recently took to its Twitter handle and announced that India Amarteifio has been roped in to play the young Queen. It wrote, "For her next series, Shonda Rhimes will chronicle Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power in a prequel that will see Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role and India Ria Amarteifio join the Bridgerton-verse as Young Queen Charlotte."

'Bridgerton Season 3 will be more creative:' Makers

The makers of the Bridgerton have already begun preparations for season 3. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen promised that the forthcoming season will be more creative and the writers are already 'hard at work'. The duo asserted, "We got a little bit creative so we're already hard at work writing season 3. That is already in progress and you'll see. Give it time."

(Image: @bridgertonnetflix/Instagram)