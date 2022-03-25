Netflix Goes Big On Shows, Orders More Seasons Of 'Love Is Blind' And 'Indian Matchmaking'

Streaming giant Netflix has announced some new shows, which include the third season of Love is Blind and the second season of Indian Mathmaking. Love is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons. The second season of Love is Blind was released just last month in February. As per the reports of Deadline, Netflix also has three more dating shows in the works.

In the meanwhile, Indian Matchmaking will not be coming back for just the second season this year but a third season is already is in the works. The Emmy-nominated series from Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), LLC is set to return with matchmaker Sima Taparia this year too. In 2020, Indian Matchmaking was released. The eight-episode first season followed renowned matchmaker Sima Taparia's story as she matched her single customers based on their job goals, personalities, astrological compatibility, and family dynamics across the United States and India.

However, the show has been criticised for reinforcing caste stereotypes. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly after the show was nominated for Emmy, the creator of the show Smriti Mundhra addressed the concerns stating that she can't pretend to understand why they were nominated but she would like to believe that the discussion that the show sparked was a factor. She further stated that the discussion is both necessary and welcome.

US version of Love on the Spectrum will also be released

Netflix has decided to release a US version of Love on the Spectrum this year after releasing two seasons of the Australian original. The show follows people on the autistic spectrum as they begin dating. The streaming platform will also be releasing Jewish Matchmaking, which is produced by the same production house that brought Indian Matchmaking.

The fourth season of Too Hot To Handle announced

Also, the fourth season of Too Hot To Handle, which is produced by Fremantle-owned production labels Thames and Talkback, will return. The show, which premiered in April 2020, challenges singles to develop meaningful friendships. The streaming service also confirmed that its previously announced dating show The Ultimatum will air on April 6th. The show forces six couples who are getting married to decide whether they want to marry or not. The Ultimatum will soon be available as an all-queer version.

Image: Unsplash/ @loveisblindnetflix/Instagram/ @indianmatchmakingshow/Instagram