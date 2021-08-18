Netflix India Announces All-new Anthology Series ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ To Release Next Month

Online streaming platform, Netflix took to its official social media handle to announce an all-new anthology titled, Ankahi Kahaniya. The Netflix India series will release on the platform on September 17 and will be directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary. According to a report by ANI, the series is set to chronicle ‘three unheard and untold tales of love.’

About Ankahi Kahaniya

will star an ensemble cast consisting of Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is well-known for her captivating stories and is now returning with a tale of love that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy in this anthology series. As per ANI, while speaking about her film she mentioned that she wishes to challenge herself as a storyteller with her work. She said, “With every story I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while. I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through. I am very glad that our story will reach the world with Netflix belief and impact.”

Based on the Kannada story, Madhyantara, Abhishek Chaubey’s segment features Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale. Chaubey is well-known for his work in Udta Punjab and Dedh Ishqiya and his film in Ankahi Kahaniya will be set in the 1980s. Speaking about his film he said, “When you’re young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love’s a sweet escape. And what’s better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly? This one’s especially close to my heart. And I’m really excited for everyone to watch it.”

Saket Chaudhary’s film in the anthology will feature Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi and Palomi. With reference to the film, Saket said, “Love stories have always been one of my favourite genres. It is a pleasure to be a part of Ankahi Kahaniya’s thriving story theme. It was great working alongside a talented set of directors and collaborating with Netflix for this anthology.”

Director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, Pratiksha Rao mentioned that the team is thrilled to announce Netflix’s latest anthology series, Ankahi Kahaniyan. “These unexpected love stories are brought to life by incredibly talented filmmakers, cast and crew, and we can’t wait to bring it to our members,” she said.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Kunal Kapoor-Instagram