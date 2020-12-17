Netflix Just Proved That They Are A True Swiftie And Fans Love It; Take A Look

Taylor Swift has recently dropped her ninth studio album titled ‘Evermore’ which is making waves on social media. Ever since the release of the album, fans and social media users cannot stop gushing over how much they love the new album and are addicted to it. Taylor Swift unveiled her new song titled no body no crime from and Netflix, the online streaming giant, have shared their version of the song.

Taking to their respective social media handle, Netflix recently shared their version of Taylor Swift’s song 'No Body No Crime' from the newly released album evermore. They took scenes from iconic films and shows such as Andhadhun, Om Shanti Om, Gone Girl, You, Money Heist, How to get away with Murder, Mean Girls, Kahaani, Bulbul and more. In the picture, they also penned a line from the song that read, “They think she did it, but they just can’t prove it”.

Along with the picture, Netflix also penned a note revealing details about the picture. The caption read as, “In case you couldn’t tell, we relate a bit too much to Taylor’s new album”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Album Becomes Top Twitter Trend, Fans Call It 'soothing'

As soon as the post was shared online, fans could not stop gushing over how much they loved it and went on to laud the post. The post went on to receive likes and comments from fans and music lovers. Some of the users went on praise Netflix for sharing a post based on Taylor’s new song. While some went on to go all gaga over Taylor’s new album. One of the users wrote, “Stream evermore for a healthy lifestyle”. While the other one wrote, “NETFLIX A SWIFTIE CONFIRMED”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Taylor Swift Releases Fourth Version Of Willow, Fans Wonder 'if She Is Upto Something'

About the album

Taylor Swift's Evermore album has 15 songs in it. She has also added two bonus songs. Taylor Swift, Haim, The National and Bon Iver have been a part of the music videos. Take a look at the tracklist here:

Willow

Champagne Problem

Gold Rush

‘Tis The Damn Season

Tolerate It

No Body, No Crime (feat Haim)

Happiness

Dorothea

Coney Island (feat The National)

Ivy

Cowboy Like Me

Long Story Short

Marjorie

Closure

Evermore (Bon Iver)

Also read | Where Was 'The Prom' Filmed? See Details About The Locations Of Netflix's Musical Comedy

Also read | Taylor Swift Reveals The Reason Behind The Name 'William Bowery' Credited In Her Albums

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.