Netflix My Little Pony A New Generation Hits OTT; All About Plot & Voice-over Cast

Netflix boasts of some intense and action-packed titles for its wide base of viewers, but there is something for the little ones too, that sometimes is enjoyed by the adults too. Amid grand announcements and frenetic build-up for the 'big' ventures, the streaming platform released a venture for the young ones too. Titled My Little Pony: A New Generation, the venture seems to be a good choice for the younger generation.

My Little Pony released on Friday. Here we look at some of the highlights of the animated venture:

My Little Pony releases on Netflix; here's all about its plot, voice-over cast & more

My Little Pony: A New Generation carries on from Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, a TV series that had won popularity during its airing from 2010-19. The protagonist of that story, Twinkle Sparkle and her stories are now mentioned by Argyle Starshine to his young daughter Sunny Starscout.

While Sunny dreams of seeing Earth Ponies, Pegasi and Unicorns as pals, she takes care of a lost unicorn in her house. The movie traces their adventurous journey across Equestria to bring magic back to their land.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Equestria's divided. But a bright-eyed hero believes Earth Ponies, Pegasi and Unicorns should be pals — and, hoof to heart, she’s determined to prove it."

The voice-over cast is lead by Vanessa Hudgens, who plays Sunny Starscout, Kimiko Glenn who voices Izzy Moonbow, James Marsden who is the voice of Hitch Trailblazer, Sofia Carson as the voice of Pipp Petals. and Liza Koshy with the voice of Zipp Storm.

My Little Pony has been directed by Robert Cullen and José Ucha, who have written the story along with Tim Sullivan. The screenplay has been penned by Gillian Berrow and Tim Sullivan. The running time of the movie is 1 hour and 31 minutes.

How to watch My Little Pony: A New Generation

My Little Pony: A New Generation was earlier scheduled to release in theatres across the world on September 24, 2021. However, following the COVID-19 pandemic impact, it was released only in some countries like Russia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

For audiences in other countries, the movie is available only on Netflix. So anyone with a Netflix subscription can watch the movie.