Netflix Releases For May 2021: 'Sardar Ka Grandson' To 'Lucifer S5 Part 2', See Full List

It's pouring content on Netflix during the month of May. Here's a list of what's coming to Netflix in May 2021. Read ahead for the full list below.

Netflix always has a bunch of binge-worthy content lined up to be released. The OTT platform has a bunch of shows and movies lined up, from thrillers, drama to romance and horror. While the film Fifty Shades of Grey will add spice to your Watchlist, Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar ka Grandson is a film you will enjoy with your family. Here’s a list of all Netflix releases in the month of May.

What's coming to Netflix in May 2021?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

May 15, 2021

  • Ahaan

May 16, 2021

May 16th has a bunch of films to be released for you to choose and binge on. The Mummy, which released in the year 1999 follows an Egyptian princess who is woken up during an archaeological excavation at the ancient city of Hamunaptra. The Gladiator is also another historical movie to watch if you love epic films. Films like Fifty Shades of Grey, Pitch Perfect, Notting Hill and Wanted are dramatic films to watch when you're in a relaxing mood. 

  • The Mummy
  • Gladiator
  • Mr Bean’s Holiday
  • Meet Joe Black
  • Johnny English Reborn
  • Pitch Perfect
  • Neighbours
  • Wanted
  • Death Race
  • Notting Hill
  • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
  • Terminator 2: Judgement Day
  • Fifty Shades of Grey
  • The Mummy Returns
  • Changeling
  • Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

May 17, 2021

  • My Hero Academia: S5 Ep-96

May 18, 2021

Sardar Ka Grandson is an upcoming Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakulpreet Singh in the lead roles. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the film follows the story of a grandson who literally moves 'houses' for his grandmother who is not allowed to travel.

  • Sardar ka Grandson

May 19, 2021

May 21, 2021

  • Army of the Dead

May 24, 2021

  • My Hero Academia: S5 Ep-97

May 27, 2021

  • Ragnarok: S2

May 28, 2021

  • Lucifer: S5 Part 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

