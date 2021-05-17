Netflix Releases For May 2021: 'Sardar Ka Grandson' To 'Lucifer S5 Part 2', See Full List

Quick links:
Netflix always has a bunch of binge-worthy content lined up to be released. The OTT platform has a bunch of shows and movies lined up, from thrillers, drama to romance and horror. While the film Fifty Shades of Grey will add spice to your Watchlist, Arjun Kapoor’s Sardar ka Grandson is a film you will enjoy with your family. Here’s a list of all Netflix releases in the month of May.
May 16th has a bunch of films to be released for you to choose and binge on. The Mummy, which released in the year 1999 follows an Egyptian princess who is woken up during an archaeological excavation at the ancient city of Hamunaptra. The Gladiator is also another historical movie to watch if you love epic films. Films like Fifty Shades of Grey, Pitch Perfect, Notting Hill and Wanted are dramatic films to watch when you're in a relaxing mood.
Sardar Ka Grandson is an upcoming Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakulpreet Singh in the lead roles. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, the film follows the story of a grandson who literally moves 'houses' for his grandmother who is not allowed to travel.
Who Killed Sara? S2
