Netflix Renews 'Vikings: Valhalla' For Season 2 & 3; Here's Everything You Need To Know

With its season premiere garnering widespread love from fans, Vikings: Valhalla has been renewed for a second and third instalment by the streaming giant Netflix. The first season of the historical drama chronicled the beginning of the end of the Viking Age, which was marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge. Created by Jeb Stuart, the series has appeared in the top ten list of Netflix in about ninety countries.

It has also logged more than 194 million views in the first 9 days of the premiere, as revealed by the streamer. The main cast of the show includes Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard among others.

The streamer dropped the show's renewal announcement with an intriguing video montage encapsulating the milestone hit by the show till now. "Vikings: Valhalla will return for Season 2 — and Season 3!", the caption read. Take a look.

Vikings: Valhalla will return for Season 2 — and Season 3!

According to Collider, the second season has already wrapped production and will be premiering sometime in 2023. It will see Sam Corlett reprising his role as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leo Suter as the Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson among others. The third season will be commencing production later this year, with Jeb Stuart onboard as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

In an announcement by Netflix, Stuart gave a statement that read, "Fans of Valhalla -- THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One. The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far. SKÅL".

Vikings: Valhalla premiered on Netflix on February 25, 2022, with a 10 episode long first season. The first episode was directed by Niels Arden Oplev, while the next three was helmed by Steve Saint Leger. Hannah Quinn is another director of the series.

