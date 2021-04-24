Netflix Reveals The First Look Of Krysta Rodriguez And Ewan McGregor In 'Halston'

Ryan Murphy whom you might know for writing, directing, and creating shows like Glee and Scream Queens, donned the hat of an executive producer for Netflix's Halston which will be Ryan Murphy’s next project. Netflix's Halston stars Ewan McGregor who will be playing Halston, while Krysta Rodriguez will be playing Halston's close friend and actress Liza Minnelli. On April 23, 2021, Netflix released the first looks of Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez for Ryan Murphy’s next on his social media platforms. The series is based on the life of the American designer Roy Halston, which is why Halston's official social media handles shared his character's look on their social media for his birthday.

Ewan McGregor as Halston

Ewan will mark his comeback to the world of web series after his 2017 venture Fargo. In Ewan McGregor's latest, he will be playing the designer Roy Halston Frowick, who rose to international fame with his minimalistic and chic designs and his labels Halston Limited, Halston III, and Halston IV. The designer succumbed to AIDS-related cancer on March 26, 1990, at the age of 57. The series will also delve into aspects of Halston's life like his on and off affair with the Venezuelan artist Victor Hugo.

Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli

Krysta will be playing Halston's close friend and popular actress Liza Minnelli, with whom he was regularly photographed in Studio54. Liza who is an actress, singer, and dancer has won an Academy Award, has been honoured with a Grammy, and has four Tonys to her name. Krysta took to her social media platforms to give her followers a glimpse of herself as the actress on Ewan McGregor's latest. The actress can be seen pulling off the signature Liza Minnelli hairstyle here too.

The cast of Halston

Apart from Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez in notable roles, the show has an eccentric ensemble cast lined up. Rory Culkin will be seen as Joel Schumacher, while Rebecca Davan will play Elsa Peretti. Sullivan Jones will play Ed Austin, David Pittu is cast as Joe Eula, and Gianfranco Rodriguez will be playing Victor Hugo. The show also stars Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert, and Vera Farmiga as Adele. David Pittu, Rebecca Davan, Gianfranco Rodriguez, Rory Culkin's first looks were also released as a part of Ryan Murphy's carousel on social media. The show is all set to premiere on Netflix, on May 14, 2021.

Image Credits: Ryan Murphy and Halston's Instagram