Netflix Says 'no Plan' Of Airing Russian State Channels Amid Ongoing War In Ukraine

Netflix was recently added to Russia's audiovisual services sector, which requires the OTT giant's Russian service to stream 'must-carry' free-to-air news, entertainment and sports channels.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, this Russian law came into effect today, 1 March 2022, mandating the OTT platform to carry 20 Russian federal channels. However, a Netflix spokesperson told the publication that the company has 'no plans' to add these channels to their platform.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Netflix will reportedly not carry Russian federal channels on its OTT platform. Variety reported that most of the 20 channels including NTV, Channel One and a Russian Orthodox Church channel are likely to be spreading 'Putin propaganda'.

In view of this, the online streaming giant's spokesperson mentioned in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the platform does not plan on carrying these channels. They said, "Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service."

The Russian regulator has been informed on all audiovisual services of a particular size in the country, and Netflix is the only international platform included. The regulation applied to platforms with more than 100,000 daily users, and Netflix was added to the list in December 2021. It is still not clear how the streaming giant will go against this regulation and what the impact of their decision will be.

Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war has now lasted for six days and in the latest news about it, several clips of an explosion in the capital city of Kyiv surfaced online. Through the visuals, a cruise missile can be seen moving towards a TV tower in Dorogozhychi.

The missile was seen moving at high speed and struck the building, causing an explosion. Black smoke was then seen at the site and sirens were heard in the background, alerting those around. This came after Russia asked those residing near intelligence infrastructure in Kyiv to evacuate. Before this, a concert hall, opera house and government offices in Kharkiv were attacked, killing at least 10 individuals and injuring 35.

(Image: AP/@gamers_gyu/Twitter)