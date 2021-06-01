Netflix Shows And Movies To Release In June 2021: 'Sweet Tooth', 'Elite' And Others

In 2021, Netflix promised to release several new seasons of some trendy series like Money Heist, Never Have I Ever, Lucifer, Little Things and many new releases like Sardar Ka Grandson, Army of The Dead, among many others. As we start with the month of June, here are some Netflix shows and movies that will release and start streaming from this month. Netflix shows to watch in June include some really stand out series like Kim's Convenience, Too Hot to Handle, Elite, Sweet Tooth and many others.

Sweet Tooth is an upcoming fantasy drama series. It is based on the comic book of the same name, written by Jeff Lemire. Created by Jim Mickle for Netflix, the drama series is slated to premiere on June 4, 2021. It stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte and many others.

Too Hot to Handle is a dating reality show created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett. It features 14 participants who compete to win 100,000 dollars only if they avoid having any kind of sexual interaction. The first season was released in April 2020 and earlier this year the series was renewed for season two. The second season is scheduled to premiere on June 23, 2021.

An entire list of Netflix shows to watch in June

June 1

Happy Endings

Flipped

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

Welcome Home

Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Fools Rush In

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2

Carnaval

2 Hearts

Kim's Convenience season 5

Alone season 7

June 3

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie

Summertime season 2

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Creator's File: GOLD

June 4

Sweet Tooth

Trippin' With The Kandasamys

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Xtreme

Feel Good season 2

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake

Tragic Jungle

Fresh Fried and Crispy

LA's Finest season 2

June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos

June 11

Lupin Part 2

Wish Dragon

Skater Girl

Trese

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories

June 15

FTA

Let's Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2

Workin' Moms: Season 5

June 16

Lowriders

Silver Skates

Penguin Town

June 17

Black Summer season 2

The Gift: Season 3

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Katla

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

A Family

The Rational Life

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 19

Nevertheless

June 23

Good on Paper

The Last Letter From Your Lover

The House of Flowers: The Movie

Murder by the Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

June 24

The Naked Director season 2

Godzilla Singular Point

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track

June 25

The A List season 2

Sex/Life

The Ice Road

June 26

Wonder Boy

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4

June 30

America: The Motion Picture

IMAGE: STILL FROM SWEET TOOTH'S INSTAGRAM

