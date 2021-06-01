Netflix Shows And Movies To Release In June 2021: 'Sweet Tooth', 'Elite' And Others

In 2021, Netflix promised to release several new seasons of some trendy series like Money Heist, Never Have I Ever, Lucifer, Little Things and many new releases like Sardar Ka Grandson, Army of The Dead, among many others. As we start with the month of June, here are some Netflix shows and movies that will release and start streaming from this month. Netflix shows to watch in June include some really stand out series like Kim's Convenience, Too Hot to Handle, Elite, Sweet Tooth and many others.
Sweet Tooth is an upcoming fantasy drama series. It is based on the comic book of the same name, written by Jeff Lemire. Created by Jim Mickle for Netflix, the drama series is slated to premiere on June 4, 2021. It stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte and many others.
Too Hot to Handle is a dating reality show created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett. It features 14 participants who compete to win 100,000 dollars only if they avoid having any kind of sexual interaction. The first season was released in April 2020 and earlier this year the series was renewed for season two. The second season is scheduled to premiere on June 23, 2021.
An entire list of Netflix shows to watch in June
June 1
- Happy Endings
- Flipped
- Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
- Welcome Home
- Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
- Abduction
- American Outlaws
- Bad Teacher
- Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
- CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Fools Rush In
- I Am Sam
- Love Jones
- Million Dollar Baby
- Ninja Assassin
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
- Stand by Me
- Starsky & Hutch
- Streets of Fire
- Swordfish
- The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
- The Best Man
- The Big Lebowski
- The Wedding Guest
- The Wind
- What Women Want
June 2
- Carnaval
- 2 Hearts
- Kim's Convenience season 5
- Alone season 7
June 3
- Dancing Queens
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie
- Summertime season 2
- Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
- Creator's File: GOLD
June 4
- Sweet Tooth
- Trippin' With The Kandasamys
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
- Xtreme
- Feel Good season 2
June 5
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7
June 9
- Awake
- Tragic Jungle
- Fresh Fried and Crispy
- LA's Finest season 2
June 10
- A Haunted House 2
- Camellia Sisters
- Locombianos
June 11
- Lupin Part 2
- Wish Dragon
- Skater Girl
- Trese
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
June 13
- The Devil Below
- Picture a Scientist
June 14
June 15
- FTA
- Let's Eat
- Life of Crime
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- Sir! No Sir!
- Unwind Your Mind
- Rhyme Time Town: Season 2
- Workin' Moms: Season 5
June 16
- Lowriders
- Silver Skates
- Penguin Town
June 17
- Black Summer season 2
- The Gift: Season 3
- Hospital Playlist: Season 2
- Katla
- Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
- Fatherhood
- Jagame Thandhiram
- A Family
- The Rational Life
- The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 19
June 23
- Good on Paper
- The Last Letter From Your Lover
- The House of Flowers: The Movie
- Murder by the Coast
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
June 24
- The Naked Director season 2
- Godzilla Singular Point
- The Seventh Day
- Sisters on Track
June 25
- The A List season 2
- Sex/Life
- The Ice Road
June 26
June 28
- Killing Them Softly
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
June 29
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture
